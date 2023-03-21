From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The coast is clear for Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri to contest the Bayelsa state governorship election slated for November 11 2023.

The party’s Screening Committee for Bayelsa State headed by Edo state deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu on Tuesday screened and cleared Diri being the sole aspirant who procured the governorship nomination and expression of interest form.

A statement by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dan Alabrah said Shaibu stated that the panel screened Governor Diri in line with guidelines of the party and as stipulated in the Electoral Law.

According to him Shaibu in his remarks said the Bayelsa helmsman met all the requirements of the party for the election.

“We have checked the documents of Governor Douye Diri and have also interviewed him. Having satisfied our question-and-answer process, we discovered that he is not only worthy to contest the election but also have no encumbrances as far as his documents are concerned.

“Regardless of the fact that he is the incumbent governor and having been a Senator of the Federal Republic, we still went through his documents page by page to ensure that there is nothing that is contrary to the Electoral Law.

“Having met all the conditions and in line with the process, you have been cleared by the committee. We wish you well in the forthcoming election in Bayelsa State.

“We know you have performed well as governor and by the grace of God, you will continue with the good work you have started after the election to make Bayelsa the state that Bayelsans dream to have,” Shaibu was quoted to have said.