From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ogbia Youths Progressive Force for Good Governance (OYPFGG), has thrown its weight behind the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election.

The newly inaugurated chairman of the group, Bethel Agih has therefore ccalled on all sons and daughters of Ogbia kingdom to remain focus as the November 11th, 2023 ggovernorship Elections in Bayelsa State draw closer.

Agih urged the people of Ogbia kingdom to critically examine the two leading candidates for the November 11th, 2023 Governorship Elections to see which of them truly has the development of Ogbia kingdom and her people at heart.

He however criticized the Senator Douye Diri administration for neglecting the Ogbia kingdom and its people in terms of standard projects and appointments in critical positions of the government. Agih lamented the non-appointment of another Ogbia man to replace Senator Benson Sunday Agadaga who resigned his position to contest the Bayelsa East Senatorial election.

According to him, rather than appoint another Ogbia man, the position has been left unoccupied while the deputy Chief of Staff has been left to perform the functions.

While noting that since the 2012 till date, Ogbia kingdom has been in total darkness and to make matters worse, the Diri in the past three years have no concrete plans to solve the power issue in the area,

He expressed sadness that Senator Diri has refused to revamp Kolo Creek Gas Turbine situated at Imiringi ccommunity for optimum operation for the people of Ogbia Kingdom.

Agih, urged all Ogbia people to resist the PDP led government and vote massively for Chief Timipre Sylva, stressing that Sylva means well for Ogbia development.