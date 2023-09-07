From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Bayelsa State, Mr Obo Effang has resumed office with a declaration to conduct a free, fair and credible governorship election in the state.

Effang in an interactive session with journalists at the INEC headquarters in Yenagoa said the Commission under would not interfere in the electoral process to aid any candidate.

While disclosing that he has held meetings with the Commissioner of Police and the Director, DSS, he noted collection of voter’s cards would resume on Monday September 11 and end on Monday October 9.

Effang stated that the voter’s cards can be collected at the INEC headquarters at the eight local government areas noting however that there are 15 Registration Areas (Wards) which have been identified to have more than 500 uncollected cards.

According to him, for such Registration Areas, the voter’s cards will be available for prospective voters to collect them.

Effang listed the affected areas to include Brass (Okpoama, Sangana), Ekeremor( Oporomo 1) Kolokuma/ Opokuma( Kaiama, Oloibiri, Isampou- Kalama, Nembe( Ogbolomabiri 3) Ogbia( Ogbia 1, Otakeme), Southern Ijaw( Olodiama 2, ) Yenagoa, Atissa 1, 3, Epie 1, 2, 3).

On Opu- Nembe identified as a crisis area, the INEC boss said the commission is not only worried about the area but other parts of the state.

He assured that with experience over the years, the commission already knows the distance and how long it takes to move materials, stressing that planning is on to ensure materials get to all areas on time.

“We are already counting down to the elections. We have started plans for the election. The election will be held in three different states, Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi at the same time. I assure you on behalf of the team I lead in Bayelsa that we will do our best to conduct a very good election taking into cognizance what the constitution says, what the Electoral Act and what the guidelines for the election would be.

“We have met with candidates and chair persons of the political parties. 16 political parties are in the contest in the state. I have assured the political parties that the only way anybody can win elections conducted by us is to get voters to vote for them. Every vote will count. We will ensure that every personnel we send to the field are adequately qualified and knowledgeable about the process of the election. We won’t interfere in any way to aid or assist anybody. Anybody that wants to win the election should be talking to the voters.”