…Arewa, Yoruba, Igbo, South-South communities endorse Diri

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Friends of Governor Douye Diri from the House of Representatives today met with Bayelsa State non-indigenes to interface with them over the re-election of the governor and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at Golden Tulip, Yenagoa.

The Minority Leader of the House of Reps, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, told the non-Indigenes that Diri, who was in the Green Chambers with them years back is a detribalised Nigerians, hence the gathering of Federal Lawmakers across party lines from different states.

“I am calling on you, urging you that Senator Douye Diri is the best candidate as it stands today for the governorship of Bayelsa.

“We are here to support a friend and brother. I am from Rivers State and so, I am part of you as an indigene without border. Douye Diri is the best candidate for the governorship seat at this time. The peace in this state will surely enhance your business. More so, I hear the governor is so accommodating that he gave appointments to over 50 non-indigenes. We need to support him to continue in office,” Hon Chinda said.

Also, the Minority Whip, Nigerian House of Representatives, Hon. Dr Ali Isa, said, “Senator Diri is a national leader who has concern for his people. That is why we are here to give him support.”

Also speaking, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the House of Representatives from Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Emmanuel Ekon described Governor Diri as a detribalised leader who deserves re-election.

“I am here to support a friend. He is one Nigerian who is detribalised and it is not about party things. If it were a party, I wouldn’t be here, Senator Douye Diri is a good man, he is one Nigerian leader, and some of us are also working to emulate that leadership quality.

“So I came here to campaign for my brother and friend, the one that I know will continue to lead Bayelsa to that promised land all of us are yearning for,” Ekon said.

Mazi Johnson Onuma, Special Adviser to the governor on non-Indigenes while making his welcome address appreciated Governor Diri for accommodating them in the state stating that it is his administration that they find it reasonable to be part of governance.

The non-Indigenes which represent the four blocks of the Arewa, Yoruba, Igbos and the South-South communities in the state also endorsed the governor for a second term, stating that the peace they enjoy in the state has enhanced their business.