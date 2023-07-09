From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Great Joshua Maciver has called on Bayelsans to vote for the governorship candidate of the party in the forth governorship elections, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Maclver who stated this in a birthday message to celebrate Sylva said he is the best option for Bayelsans.

MacIver described Chief Timipre Sylva as a beacon of hope and a symbol of excellence to Bayelsa and the nation at large, adding that his visionary leadership and remarkable achievements has undoubtedly positioned him as a strong candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa.

He also described the Okpoama born politician as a visionary leader that possesses astute understanding of the challenges faced by the people.

According to him with his unwavering determination, development and positive change, will undoubtedly pave the way for a brighter future for Bayelsa.

He expressed his deepest admiration for the unwavering resilience, passion, and dedication of Chief Timipre Sylva to public service, insisting that his leadership style is an inspiration to many in the state, and predicting a future brimming with renewed hope and a prosperous Bayelsa under his visionary leadership.