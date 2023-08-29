From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, has warned the state governor and rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to leave the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila out of his frustration ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Sylva was reacting to a publication in a national daily( not The Sun) which alleged that he was behind attempts to blackmail Gbajabiamila in a bid to influence some federal board appointments and weaken the chief of staff.

The publication also alleged that he was trying to influence Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postings in Bayelsa State to the APC’s favour.

Sylva in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru, said the publication is false and is as sordid as the depressed minds of its sponsors.

According to Bokuro, Sylva’s democratic credentials are not in doubt as they are in the public domain for all to see.

“Sylva’s democratic records are there for all to see. He is no cynic, nor is he one to seek victory or political success through illegitimate means. Sylva’s sincerity, patriotism and passion for progress have been his spur in what has now become a stellar journey of service,” he said.

Bokuro while noting that Gbajabiamila is a committed party man who is a friend and ally of the APC governorship candidate added that attempts to sow seed of discord between them is futile.

“Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is a true party man and a true friend and ally of Chief Sylva. This recent attempt at sowing seeds of discord between Sylva and the Chief of Staff to the President is an exercise in futility,” he said.

On the allegation of influencing INEC postings, Bokuro said Sylva is not a member of the commission to have any role to play in the postings of its staff.

The statement read in part: “Sylva is also not the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is therefore not his place to move INEC staff around the country. That aspect of the publication is also another lie the very unpopular Bayelsa State Government presently led by Senator Douye Diri.

“The ongoing blitzkrieg of propaganda against Sylva is a symptom of the current administration’s cluelessness and edginess. It has switched to survival mode by lying, scheming, intimidating and liquidating the state treasury in managing its sweeping rejections by the people.

“November 11 is not just an election, but liberation of Bayelsans from the concentration camp of such a great state has been reduced to. Sylva urges Bayelsans to remain tall and strong, steadfast and hopeful as we are edging closer to a bright, new day.”