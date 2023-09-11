From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Pan Ijaw Political Action Group (PIPAG) has drummed support for the re-election bid of Governor Douye Diri with a declaration that he deserves re-election based on his sterling performance.

The group in a press conference addressed at the NUJ Press centre on Monday said their endorsement of Diri for re-election is anchored on his unassailable achievements recorded by his administration since inception in 2020.

Reading the group’s position, a onetime House of Representatives member representing Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/Opokuma, Hon Bolous Indiamaowei noted the exemplary peaceful disposition of Diri has even been acknowledged by opposition elements.

“Senator Douye Diri is an exemplary political leader with strong commitment to service delivery and infrastructure development. He has exceeded expectations of the good people of Bayelsa State and Ijaw Nation as a whole. As you know, Bayelsa State was once characterised by politically motivated killings, insecurity, cult-related violence, massive infrastructural deficit and poverty. However, upon assumption of office, he embraced all political divides in the state as one big family with a disposition to peace, humility, good governance and capacity for development”, he said.

PIPAG, which reeled out the various projects being executed by Diri across the three senatorial districts, recalled the killings in the build-up to the 2019 election and cautioned opposition elements against violence.

It also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against any attempt to compromise the electoral process.

“Barely three months to the November 11th off cycle governorship election, have opposition merchants of violence in their usual characteristics been noticed fanning the embers of political instability, thuggery, ballot snatching, voter intimidation. We condemn these premeditated political hostilities from the opposition and warn seriously that elections are not do- or- die as it has been in Bayelsa State.

“We wish to warn the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and their collaborators not to indulge in actions and activities that will undermine the credibility, peace and security during and after the election.

PIPAG stated that in demonstration of its support for the re-election of Senator Diri, it is planning a mega Ijaw rally to drum up support for him.