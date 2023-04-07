…. Says Lyon deserve ticket

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership of APC Stakeholder’s Forum in Bayelsa State have called upon national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Sen Abdullahi Adamu and the National Working Committee of the APC to thread with caution on the governorship primaries of APC in Bayelsa State scheduled for 14th April 2023.

According to the group, the call became necessary as result of the numerous unprecedented character traits exhibited by some of the governorship aspirants on the platform of APC.

The leader of the group, Chief Gift Ebiki in a statement after a brainstorming session in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state on Friday said they unanimously advised the National Working Committee of the party to give a first offer of refusal to Chief David Lyon who led the party to a skyrocketing victory in the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The statement read in part“It is our firm belief that Chief David Lyon’s candidature of the APC will unarguably give the deserved victory in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State. We call on members of the party’s National Working Committee to recall that some of the aspirants jolting for the party’s ticket have contested as the governorship candidate twice in the party yet failed woefully.

“Also, some of these aspirants are being sponsored by opposition parties to cause division, chaos and distraction in the party and should be treated with arm’s length.

“Chief David Lyon emerging as the Governor of Bayelsa State under the APC will lead to the entry and spread of the APC in the south-south region. Chief David is known by the Citizens of Bayelsa state for his simplicity, open door policy and philanthropic nature not only in Bayelsa State but the south -south region even before his run for office in 2019.

“Bayelsa’s are yearning for positive changes in the state through the leadership of Chief David Lyon and are willing and ready to take back the mandate stolen from them in 2019.

“Ordinarily, Chief David Lyon’s candidature should not be a topic for discussion because, the governorship candidates who ran and won for their respective states in the APC at the same time in 2019, have been given a second term ticket without any opposition.

“It is very important at this point to state that the loss of the 2019 election at the Supreme Court was no fault of Chef David Lyon but the name issue of his running mate at that time, and the poor management of the ligation process which was sabotaged by some of the aspirants.

“The APC National Leadership should bear in mind that Chief David Lyon is the soul of APC in Bayelsa state. Thus, it should make wise decisions that would give the party its deserving victory in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State.