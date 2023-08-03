From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Ahead of the Governorship election in Bayelsa State, a Non Governmental Organization(NGO), Push Africa Foundation (PAF), said it independent survey clearly indicated that governor Douye Diri is ahead of others in the race in terms of popularity.

According to the group, governor Diri has taken the lead in terms of popularity and acceptability going by the public opinion poll conducted for the various candidates vying for the governorship election.

The physical and online poll conducted by the organization on the likely voting pattern in the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election saw Diri emerging first with 45 percent of the total votes cast.

Immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and currently governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, came second with 20 percent of the votes while Engr. Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party (LP) was on the third ladder with 10 percent.

The findings of the survey poll obtained in Abuja by our reporter revealed that the physical poll was carried out in six communities across each of the 8 Local Government Areas of the state.

A careful study of the poll results showed that a total of 74,000 registered voters voted in the online poll while 11,800 registered voters did so physically across the eight Local Government Areas.

Also revealed was that the survey was conducted for a period of one month simultaneously in the eight Local Government Areas with 65 percent male participation and female having 35 percent while 55 percent represented youths.

Factors considered by participants in choosing Diri during the opinion poll survey, according to findings, were his level of political tolerance and maturity, his peaceful disposition, accommodating spirit, the ongoing construction of the three Senatorial roads and the attention being paid to workers welfare, among others.

According to the organizer of the poll, Push Africa Foundation, the independent survey started on June 28 and ended on July 29, 2023.

Executive Director of the Push Africa Foundation (PAF), Ms Doris Egberamen,

while confirming the findings of her organization said that the second round of the poll would hold in September to identify any new development and at the time will involve more communities and registered voters.

The Director hinted that the second round of the poll is necessary because 25 percent of the respondents were undecided in the current exercise.

She disclosed that Push Africa Foundation which successfuly organized the last Bayelsa gubernatorial election debate in 2019 alongside its media partners is also planning to organize the 2023 governorship debate.

The organizer thanked the participants for being frank, objective and prompt in their assessment of the governorship candidates and expressed optimism that the results of the opinion poll would impact positively on the people to enable them make well informed choice during the governorship election.