– Commends Bayelsa Elders over support

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has declared that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would win the November 11 governorship election in the state.

According to him the overwhelming victory of the party in the 2023 general election in the state was a was no fluke and the party would repeat the feat in the governorship election of the state.

Governor Diri who was speaking at the inauguration of the State, Local Government and Ward executives of the Bayelsa State chapter of the PDP Youths Alliance under the state coordinator, Mr. Wisdom Kieribo, said the current administration had done well to deserve another term in office.

He pointed out that the opposition parties that they are not on ground and that the PDP will win the election with a landslide.

“In the National Assembly, there are five House of Representatives seats in the state and during last election, PDP won 5 over 5. In the Senate, all states have 3 seats each and here in Bayelsa, during the last election, PDP won 3 over 3. These results have prepared our victory for November 11. By what we see on ground, we will win this election by about 95 per cent, even our opposition knows this”, Diri said.

In another development, Diri has commended the Bayelsa Elders Council for their support for his

appreciated the elders for their continuous support to the state government in maintaining peace.

“This clearly shows that the elders are interested in the development and welfare of our dear state. I want to say a very big thank you to all of our elders who are present here, and for acknowledging what the government has done so far, and is still doing.

“I like to also applaud the Elders council for working with the state government to ensure the peace and security of Bayelsa State. Security cannot be 100% perfect across the whole world, but since we assumed office, and with the support of the Elders, Youths and the citizenry at large, our security has improved to a very appreciable level, and I believe that we can still do more.

“As a government, we have continued with the legacy projects of the three Senatorial roads inherited from previous administration. I am happy that your chairman, Rtd. Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, has chronicle many of our projects. Mention must be made of the Sagbama/Ekeremor road and the day we will inaugurate it, I will announce the award of the section to Agge. The Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie and Nembe-Brass roads are progressing.

“We will continue to support you as a council, and we thank God for the grace upon our elders , and we pray that God will continue to give you that grace and strength,” Diri stated.