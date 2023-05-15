From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, the state Governor, Douye Diri, has enjoined the people to reaffirm their abiding love and support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his administration.

Governor Diri, spoke during a thanksgiving service which rounded off the third session of the eight synod of the Niger Delta West diocese at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Nedugo-Gbarain in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Aligning his remarks with the theme of the synod: Christ is our cornerstone, the governor who was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said giving his administration a second term would enable it to consolidate and record more achievements for the state.

He stressed the need for Bayelsans, particularly the church to educate the people on the benefits of maintaining a team that is doing well on several fronts.

Diri pointed out that although Bayelsa has not fully actualised the dreams of its founding fathers, it had made tremendous progress, especially in the last few years.

According to him, the state is witnessing a drastic reduction from unnecessary deaths arising from cultism, drug abuse and other criminal tendencies.

While thanking the Church for its continued support, he, however, berated Christian leaders who see Christianity as a game of competition rather than that of love and constant gratitude to God for His faithfulness.

“Let me also use this opportunity to remind us, that as we move towards the November 11 election, we must discern between the Spirit that tells us not to do evil and the spirit that tell us to do.

“The Church and, indeed, Bayelsans should be grateful to what God has done in our state for the past years. Since 2012, our children (though some still die needlessly), the rate of death as a result of cult, cultism and drug-related issues has greatly reduced.

“I’m not saying we have done very very well as a state but we are not where we used to be. Clearly, we are out of Egypt and moving towards our own promised land. Support Governor Diri to blow the trumpet for the November 11 election,” he said.

Bishop of the Diocese of Zaria, Kaduna State, Ishaya Ganyida Baba, called on Christians to emulate the apostles of old by building on the foundation laid by Jesus Christ who is the Chief Cornerstone.

Baba, who admonished Christian leaders to avoid the temptation of castigating one another, maintained that while every other foundation is subject to change or failure, only the foundation of God can stand the test of time.