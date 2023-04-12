From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primary Election Committee has declared Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State as the candidate of the party in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the committee and governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke who announced the results on Wednesday evening at the Dr Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa said Diri polled 305 votes out of the 313 votes cast at the election while eight were void votes.

Senator Adeleke had, prior to commencement of voting, called for a peaceful conduct of the process in accordance with the party’s constitution and relevant provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, Bayesa is a PDP state and implored members to ensure that it remains so by electing Diri again.

He said: “Bayelsa is a PDP state. We must make sure it remains so in the coming election. We have to join hands together and make sure the governor retains his seat by the special grace of God.”

Diri in his acceptance speech commended the delegates and the party for giving him the ticket to contest for a second term in office.

He described the process as unprecedented in the history of the state as he was returned unopposed, noting that once a candidate was given the party’s ticket it was as good as winning the election since Bayelsa is dominantly a PDP state.

“Whereas, in an unprecedented turn of events, I was the sole aspirant who picked the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest on the platform of our great party as its flag bearer in the November 2023 governorship election.

“It is, therefore, with utmost joy and profound gratitude I accept your kind endorsement of the process. I am truly humbled by your confidence in me to seek a second term to continue building the human and physical bridges that will lead us to the shared prosperity that our founding fathers envisaged for our people.

Today is the beginning of an end; the culmination of the start of the process that, hopefully, by the grace of God and the will of the good people of Bayelsa State, will lead us back to Creek Haven for a second tenure.