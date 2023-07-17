From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa on Monday fixed September 13th, 2023 for hearing of pending applications and substantive suit in the suit challenging the eligibility of Great Joshua Machiver, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Candidate (APC) in the November 11th Governorship election in Bayelsa state.

A female Governorship aspirant of the APC, Hon. Isikima Ogbomade Johnson had in a suit numbered FHC/YNG/CS/114/2023 approached the Court insisting that the party’s deputy Governorship candidate, Great Joshua Machiver is not eligible to run for the November 11th Governorship election.

Hon. Isikima Ogbomade Johnson dragged the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), the Governorship candidate of APC, Chief Timipre Sylva and his running mate,Great Joshua Machiver as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, the Presiding Judge, Justice Olaide Quadri, was briefed by the plaintiff counsel, K.E. Leizou on the pending application meant to convert originating summons to pleadings.

Leizou also reminded the court of the 180 days life span of the pre-election suit and urgency to meet the November,2023 due date.

Benjamin Ogbara Esq, who stood in for Dr. Ogu Onoja, the counsel to Chief Timipre Sylva and Great Joshua Machiver, told the court of the clients’ pending notice of preliminary objection,insisting that the matter is statute barred.

The counsel to INEC, Ayi Obaseki, also informed the court that she is filing necessary processes and application because she was only directed by the National Headquarters of the commission to respond.

Justice Olaide Quadri, however, after due consideration of the lief span of the suit and the holidays before the court, declare readiness to hear the various pending applications.

He also warned the counsels of any attempt to device delay tactics and ordered that all necessary addresses should be served without delay. He said he would not condone filing of addresses on the day of hearing.

Justice Olaide Quadri adjourned the matter to September 13th, 2023 for hearing of all pending applications and substantive suit.