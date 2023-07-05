From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the Bayelsa 2023 governorship election the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayiba Duba, has charged the local media to make sure that they showcase all the projects of the current administration to the people of the state.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Ernest Ikoli Media Center, Yenagoa during the unveiling of the multi-million-dollar studios and flag-off of a two-month training programme for staff of Niger Delta Television, said the Governor Douye Diri administration was not in the habit of lying to Bayelsans.

He told the staff of NDTV to take the two months of training seriously, adding that the training will also help them even when they have retired from the civil service.

“I just want you to understand that as media people your responsibility now is to make the local people know what the government is doing. I want to state categorically here that the state government headed by Douye Diri is not in the business of lying to Bayelsans.

“I want to ask Bayelsans, which one do you prefer, the one who will be silent quietly doing what needs to be done or the one that will go to the media and start shouting and at the end of the day, it is not done.

“When we say something we go ahead to do it and that is what the prosperity government is all about. There is no road project that we have decided to embark on that has been stopped. They are all ongoing. Every commitment that we have made, we are ready to keep it. It is an election year and people have been talking about a lot of things.”

Earlier, the acting general manager of NDTV, Frederick Fabor had thanked the government for the gesture and promised to ensure proper maintenance and handling of the equipment.

He assured the government that the management and staff of NDTV will continue to ensure adequate information dissemination to the people.

Mohammed Merhi, the representative of Comflax Nigeria Limited, the consultant/trainers of NDTV staff assured that the equipment were of the state of arts promising to train that staff for better proficiency.

“We have commissioned this studio with full state-of-the-art transition equipment and modern digital studios. We are starting with the training of the TV studios on how to operate this fully digital state-of-the-art equipment.”

“In these two months of training, we will ensure that the Training will cover every single detail of this new technology and give enough knowledge on how to use this equipment properly. We will be here in the next two months to make sure that all of you are trained on how to run a TV station.”