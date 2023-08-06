From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Engr Udengs Eradiri, has called on the common people, especially the youths to rise up against the old order to save the state.

Eradiri said with courage, determination, dedication and desire to protect their future, the youths could turn around the fortunes of the state in November 11 by voting for a new order powered by his candidature.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Odioma, the home of his running rate, Cdre Benjamin Natus (retd) in Brass Local Government Area, Eradiri lamented that the old order had failed to progressively drive the economic comparative advantages of the state to develop Bayelsa.

He said coastal communities and ocean cities like Odioma hold the key to unlock the resource potential capable of birthing a new Bayelsa.

He said’ “This is the richest place in Bayelsa. I am not here to play politics with you people. Odioma has a free trade zone status. Every developed nation of the world ensures that they idolize their ocean cities. We are the only people that are joking with our ocean wealth. Odioma is the blue economy.

“So if somebody is playing politics with the road to Odioma or to Brass, he doesn’t understand the issues. The road is a necessity to unlock the wealth for Bayelsa. The jobs for our young people are here, they don’t see it. I am here to talk to young people; it is time to take leadership.”

Speaking on his People, Education, Agriculture and Power (PEAP) agenda, the LP candidate said it was carefully crafted to address all the developmental challenges of the state.

Eradiri said: “We have carefully looked at the issues that are affecting our state. There are no functional state hospitals in Bayelsa. It is mothers that send their children to schools that don’t have teachers, the security situation is bad and there is no drinking water in Yenagoa.

“In order for us to revive the people’s morale, we must ensure that their welfare is topmost on our agenda. Under it we will deal with healthcare, we will deal with new towns, we are going to build Brass Atlantic City. As we are doing the new Yenagoa town, we are doing the Brass Atlantic City. The purpose is that we need to quickly begin to move towards the ocean.

Udengs said when elected on November 11, his administration would revive Bayelsa economy with agriculture, adding that Bayelsa must attain self-sufficiency in food production.

The former IYC President said his government would be centered on producing 24 hours light in Bayelsa, adding that with the gas in Odioma alone, Bayelsa could power a turbine to provide power for all the communities.