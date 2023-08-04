From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Timipre Sylvia, in the November 11 poll in Bayelsa State, has been dragged to a Federal High Court in Abuja, by the Incorporated Trustees of the Trustfield Empowerment Initiative, over the eligibility of his running mate, Joshua Maciver.

Also in the suit is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiff claimed that Maciver’s jail term was still running over a criminal offence, stating that Sylva does not have a valid running-mate for the election.

Also it queried INEC for allowing Maciver to become a running-mate to Sylva knowing that he was serving a jail term.

“The provisions of Sections 175(1), 182(1)(d) & (2)(c) and 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria clearly stated that anybody having been convicted for a criminal offence with a sentence of imprisonment, without Presidential Pardon, is not eligible to be recognised or listed by INEC, which MacIver is affected by these provisions.

“Due to term of imprisonment, MacIver should not be given recognition by INEC as the running mate of Sylva for the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship Election is not at variance with the Constitution of the Federal of Nigeria, null and void ab initio?

“On the heels of these we are unequivocally stating here that in view of the conviction of MacIver for a sentence of imprisonment, he cannot be a running mate of Sylva who is contesting for the office of Governor of Bayelsa State in the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship Election, hence Sylva does not have a running mate as submitted to INEC.

“We also declare that recognition and listing of MacIver who is under a sentence of imprisonment, without Presidential Pardon, as the Deputy Governorship candidate Sylva in the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship Election is illegal, unlawful, null and a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we pray the Federal High Court, Abuja to give an order of perpetual injunction restraining the INEC from recognising MacIver and Sylva as not having a running mate for the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship Election,” it stated in the suit.