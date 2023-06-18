– Bayelsa CP reads riot act

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayelsa State Chapter has raised alarm over a plot to launch a campaign of calumny against its governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The chairman of the party in the state, Dr Dennis Otiotio in a statement titled ‘APC Bayelsa State unravels Campaign of Calumny by Governor Diri Administration Against the Party and Its Governorship Candidate’ said plans involved using some disgruntled politicians for imminent campaign of calumny against the APC and its Governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

According to him the plan which has been perfected would entail installing hirelings and mercenaries on major media outlets to masquerade and speak as APC chieftains in an infernal bid to discredit the party and its governorship candidate Chief Timipre Sylva.

He said: “It is sad that Governor Douye Diri who never won the 2019 elections has decided to invest in pettiness, anxieties, frivolities and has cowed to its basic instincts in the face of credible alternative in a desperate attempt to deceive the good people of Bayelsa State

“The general public is advised to take note and discountenance media outings from pseudo, fake and emergency figures springing out of nowhere to assume the status of APC chieftains or members.”

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, Mr. Romokere Ibani ahead the commencement of electioneering for the November 11 governorship election has directed political parties and their candidates to submit their programmes and campaigns before time to the commissioner of police to enable him to analyze them and ensure that there is no clash between political parties.

He also warned anybody caught destroying party billboards or individual billboards will be arrested and dealt with.

He appealed to members of the public to help the police and other security agencies provide information on matters bothering the security of the state.