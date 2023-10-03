Diri warns monarchs against violence

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yenagoa Local Government Area suffered a huge blow as members of the party dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The former APC members under the aegis of Seibarugu Political Dynasty were loyalists of former speaker, and deputy governor of the state, Rt Hon Werinipre Seibarugu.

Though Seibarugu who is said to be romancing with the PDP after fallen out of favour from the APC governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva was not present at the meeting with Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri, his ally, Mr Ebiye Waripamo led the team

According to Waripamo, they were attracted to the PDP by Diri’s leadership style that is peaceful and development-oriented.

He noted that after assessing Governor Diri’s performance in almost four years, particularly the prevailing peace and security as well as the ongoing developmental projects across the state, they were left with no choice than to join hands with him to move Bayelsa forward.

“Your Excellency, we have seen your developmental strides in the state and we are impressed. We came back to PDP because of your leadership style.”

Also speaking, the PDP National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyengikuro, said he led members of the party in the Gbarain-Ekpetiama axis of Yenagoa Local Government Area to formally introduce the Seibarugu Dynasty to the governor.

Describing members of the group as the main opposition elements in Yenagoa Constituency 2, Woyengikuro expressed optimism that by joining the PDP, election in the constituency will be a walkover for the ruling party.

Responding, Governor Douye Diri expressed appreciation to the leader of the Seibarugu Dynasty and described Chief Seibarugu as a man of conviction and integrity.

Diri who described the APC in the state as a deceitful party that does not mean well for its development declared that Sylva had nothing to show for his time in office, saying its candidate, a former governor, had nothing reasonable to show for his time in office.

“A lot of people think politics is about propaganda. The opposition is good at that. All you hear from them is we have done nothing. But what did he do during his time as governor?”

Meanwhile Diri has warned traditional rulers against violence in their domain, adding that deposition awaits any monarch that allows violence in their domain.

Diri who spoke during a campaign visit to King Ebitimi Banigo of Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area said all political parties should be allowed to canvas for votes without molestation.

“Let me caution that any traditional ruler that connives to breach the peace during the election risks being dethroned by my administration. We will not condone electoral violence as a government that upholds democratic principles,” he said.