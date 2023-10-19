• Bayelsans divided on monarch suspension

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa All Progressives Congress has lambasted the Bayelsa State Government over the suspension of His Royal Majesty King Boutua Collins Aranka Ibedaowei of Opokuma Clan in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over statement the state government considered uncomplimentary when the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva visited the palace.

King Aranka in the viral video of the visitation had pleaded with Sylva to ensure he reviews the salaries of traditional rulers who he claimed were receiving N28,000 monthly when he wins and assumes office.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule who accused King Aranka of peddling falsehood gave a breakdown of salaries of traditional rulers in the state as follows: First class, N650,000, Second Class, N120,000, Third Class, N80,000 and Fourth Class, N30,000.

Amule’s clarification was followed by an immediate suspension of King Aranka by the deputy- governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who also instituted a seven-man panel to probe the allegations against the monarch.

However, the APC in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Bayelsa APC gubernatorial campaign council, Perry Tukuwei said slammed the government for what he called the “undemocratic and rash suspension of the revered monarch” over his comments when Sylva visited the palace.

The APC accused the Bayelsa State Government of attempting to arm- twist and gag the traditional institutions in the bid to do its bidding.

It promised that when Sylva assumed office as governor, the APC government would undertake an upward review of salaries of traditional rulers.

“The Bayelsa All Progressives Congress noted that the hasty suspension of the custodian of the tradition of Opokuma Clan is uncalled for and an attempt to arm-twist and gag traditional institutions in the state to do their bidding which negates the basic democratic principle of freedom of speech no matter whose ox is gored.

“It is pertinent to note that the traditional stool as a well-respected institution should be treated with utmost respect and decorum hence the action of the outgoing state government is illogical and unacceptable.

‘’The incoming governor of Bayelsa State has wrapped up plans to strengthen the traditional institutions in the state as well as implement an upward review of their remunerations in line with his Renewed Hope for Bayelsa Agenda when sworn into office on February 14, 2024.’’

Meanwhile the suspension of the King has generated mixed reactions among Bayelsans with support for and against the suspension trending on Social Media platforms. While some Bayelsans believed the government action was too hasty and autocratic , others believed it was necessary to check traditional rulers from dabbling into politics.