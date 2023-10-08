From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has described Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri’s remarks against him at Ogbia Local Government Area as the tantrums of a drowning man.

Sylva, in a statement by his Special Assistant Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru noted that Diri turned what should have been a PDP constituency campaign at Ogbia Local Government to a Sylva-bashing contest because there was nothing on ground for the PDP to campaign with.

While dismissing plans to cause mayhem in Ogbia, he said APC as a party is on ground in Ogbia being a stronghold of the party.

“The APC won at Ogbia convincingly at the 2019 Governorship elections. The immediate past chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Hon. Ebinyo Turner just defected to APC from the PDP with tens of thousands of his supporters. There is a serving APC House of Assembly member from Ogbia at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly . It is also worthy to note that the APC won the Presidential elections for President Tinubu at Ogbia and not forgetting the fact Ogbia is of the Bayelsa East Senatorial Zone, the very Senatorial zone of Chief Sylva.

“Nothing suggests to a PDP potential at Ogbia and this is a known fact to all. Consequently, Sylva will benefit nothing in causing mayhem at his stronghold.

“By Diri’s antecedents and his apparent fear of losing Ogbia, which is inevitable on account of his ineptitude and indifference towards the development of the area, it is easy to assume he is the one planning to cause violence at Ogbia. It is fresh in our memory how he dethroned an Ogbia Monarch and his recent antagonism against the people of Nembe.

“Security agencies and the general public should take note of Diri’s statements and inclinations towards violence. An election should be a battle of innovative ideas, not a test of firepower. “

Sylva who expressed confidence that the APC will emerge triumphant come November 11 noted that Bayelsans will be liberated from the shackles of lawlessness and impunity.