The Bayelsa State Integrity Group has condemned the violent invasion of Opu-Nembe, in Nembe Local Government Area of the state by suspected armed thugs.

A statement by the group’s coordinator, Eddy Ebi, alleged that the thugs, who came in military uniform and in several buses, were escorted by some men of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to witnesses, the thugs were also accosted by some military men guarding SETRACO staff and their equipment stationed at Otakeme.

Part of the statement reads:

“This violent and criminal attack on the Opu-Nembe community, undermines the principles of peace, security, and justice that our state, has been known for, in the past, particularly, in the last three years. “We, hereby, immediately call on the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to order an immediate investigation and arrest of the perpetrators, as well as a swift and impartial investigation of the incident. “We urge the IGP to work with the affected community to identify the perpetrators responsible for this unlawful act and bring them to justice. It is imperative that the rule of law is upheld and that those responsible for the violation of the town’s sovereignty and the well-being of its residents are held accountable for their actions. “We urge all stakeholders in Opu-Nembe, and across Bayelsa State, to exercise restraint and to work collaboratively to ensure that the situation is resolved peacefully, and in accordance with established legal processes. The security of lives and property, well-being and safety of Bayelsans must be of paramount importance. “Our Organisation stands united against any form of unlawful aggression and will continue to advocate for justice, peace, and the protection of human rights. Once again, we demand a thorough probe of this very dastardly act.”