From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has expressed the readiness of the state government to prosecute suspects arrested over their alleged involvement in the theft of two children from the state.

The two children, aged four and two years, were stolen on the 19th of June 2023 and trafficked from Igbogene community in Yenagoa local Government Area to Abia and Enugu states.

However, through the discreet investigation of the State Police Command through its operatives the children were located and traffickers were arrested.

Governor Douye Diri, while speaking during a Thanksgiving service held for the successful rescue of the children at the Greater Works International Fire Ministry in Nedugo community in Yenagoa, expressed delight for the safe return of the kids to their parents.

Governor Diri, who was represented by the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Gender Response Initiative, GRIT, Dr Dise Ogbise Goddy Harry conveyed the good will of Senator Diri, noting that the governor was excited over the safe return of the children.

She reiterated the commitment of the Bayelsa State Government on the security of its citizens and promised that all the suspects arrested will be prosecuted.

Dr. Goddy Harry, while appreciating the Wife of the Governor, Dr. Gloria Diri, the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hon. Faith Opene, the Bayelsa State Police command through the Gender desk of the command ably represented by CSP Grace Richman and officer Benson, the coordinator Child protection Network Bayelsa State chapter, said she was grateful for all the support that was given to the families of the innocent children.

” Immediately the children were returned back to the state, the prosperity Government through the Bayelsa State Gender Response initiative team took it upon itself to ensure the children were medically okay as immediate medical examination was carried out on them at the Bayelsa State sexual assault referral centre and we are glad to announce that the children are medically healthy”