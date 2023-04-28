….IYC hails Ndiomu’s re-appointment

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has urged the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd) to include more Bayelsa youths in the various agricultural and cooperative schemes he is planning to establish.

Mr Alaowei Opukeme Jonah, the focal person of PAP to Governor Douye Diri who stated this in Yenagoa noted that as willing partners, the state government will support the various and laudable initiatives of the PAP.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Ndiomu, noting that the extension of his tenure was a reward for his excellent service during his first appointment.

“Ndiomu at different events had hinted that the proposed schemes to be sponsored by the Amnesty Office will help to address the issue of unemployment in the Niger Delta and reduce the overdependence of the monthly N65,000 stipends by ex-agitators.

“We think it is laudable and we commend him for that. Our request is that he should include more of our youths in the proposed schemes so they can benefit from it. We also call for more partnership with the PAP in different areas.

“While we congratulate Ndiomu for his reappointment, we commend President Muhammadu Buhari, who made it possible through his belief in this great Ijaw son. We know that the Interim Administrator will continue to make us proud by discharging the functions of his office for the collective interest of the Niger Delta and the country.

“Ndiomu is a square peg in a square hole and we commend him for supporting ICT-driven skill acquisition programmes organised by the National Spokesman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide. The interim administrator provided laptops and accessories for beneficiaries”, he said.

Meanwhile the umbrella body of Ijaw Youths Worldwide, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has said the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-appoint Ndiomu as the interim administrator PAP is a clear sign of his desire to finish strong and ensure sustained peace in the Niger Delta region.

According to the IYC, though anti-development forces and trouble makers tried desperately to distort the development paradigm put in place by the Ndiomu led administration at the Amnesty office, his re-appointment is a blessing to the youths of the region.

The IYC, in a statement, issued by the national spokesman, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, noted that the appointment of Ndiomu will further create cohesion and sustain the sanity and order into the programme.

“The appointment of Maj.-Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) showed that the series of trump allegations and unfounded claims against the Presidential Amnesty Office is frivolous and dismissed by President Buhari, and he decided to appoint a man of proven military discipline and administrative integrity”.

Ekerefe who urged Ndiomu to see his reappointment as divine, encouraged him to stay focused and implement his laudable plans for the Niger Delta, especially the youths of the region.