Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Barring any last minute change in plans, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, is expected to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill before the Bayelsa State House of Assembly before Christmas.

The Bayelsa State Executive Council had announced the readiness of Dickson to present the 2019 budget estimate to members of the state house of assembly after it approved it

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in the state, Joshua Ongore, made this known at a media briefing after the meeting of the council presided over by Governor Dickson said the council deliberated extensively on the estimate for the 2019 fiscal year and adopted it in view of its realistic content.

According to him, the budget will be christened ‘Finishing Strong on Development, Prosperity and Stability part 2’ will be presented to the lawmakers before the end of the week.

“There is an action procedure of every budget before its formal presentation. What we have done today as a council is in line with that.

“We looked at the budget, deliberated on it and thereafter we adopted it. So it is ready for His Excellency to formally lay it before the assembly anytime soon.

“If you recall, we christened the 2018 budget as finishing strong on development, prosperity and stability.

“We have also decided to use the same name for the 2019 budget but this time it will be finishing strong on development, prosperity and stability part 2″.

On his part, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the government will ensure that it completes most of the ongoing projects in the state next year.

He explained that as the terminal year of the Restoration Administration, it is truly determined to finish well and strong and leave behind a lasting legacy.

Iworiso-Markson added that the government can beat its chest to say that in the last seven years it has overwhelmingly performed, which he noted has attracted several accolades and awards.