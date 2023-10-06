From Fred Itua, Abuja

A Coalition of Pro-Democracy Organisations in Nigeria, an amalgamation of groups committed to ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in the electoral process, have vehemently rejected the proposal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to abandon electronic transmission of results in the forthcoming Bayelsa State governorship elections.

Rising from a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the group said the planned manual transmission of results being proposed in the forthcoming governorship election, is an attempt at allowing desperate politicians to manipulate the will of the Bayelsa electorate, during the election.

The INEC, had on Wednesday, stated its plans to transmit results of the November 11 Bayelsa governorship election manually.

This was made known through the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Obo Effanga.

Olufemi, National Secretary, Campaign for Democracy (CD) and Atani John, Niger Delta Democratic Vanguard, who signed the communique, said: “We believe that the integrity and credibility of any election depend on the transparency of the electoral process, including the accurate and timely transmission of results.

“Electronic transmission of results is a vital component of ensuring the authenticity and fairness of elections, and its abandonment would undermine the trust of the electorate, Nigerians and the international community in the electoral process.

“The use of technology in the transmission of election results has proven to be a valuable tool in reducing electoral fraud, promoting accountability, and delivering more accurate and timely results to the public. It enhances the transparency of the electoral process and minimises the potential for manipulation or tampering with results at various stages.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconsider its proposal and uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in the Bayelsa State Governorship Election.

“We call on INEC to ensure that the electronic transmission of results is not only maintained but also improved upon to guarantee the credibility of the electoral process.”