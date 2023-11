From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Bayelsa Mandate Forum, on Friday, expressed worry over recent outbreak of violence and tragic killing of a supporter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nembe community, in the State.

Mrs Esther Ikurite, chairperson of the Forum in a statement made available to newsmen, linked the act of violence to inflammatory remarks and a call for violence against opposition party supporters, as alleged to have been made by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running mate, Mr. Joshua Maciver, only few days ago.

Mr. Maciver had, during a campaign rally of the APC in Twon Brass, urged supporters of the APC to chase supporters of any opposition political party into the sea, till they die, during the forthcoming, November 11th governorship election.

In the statement, the Forum noted: “Our group has always cherished peace, unity, and the spirit of brotherhood among our members, and we have actively contributed to the development and progress of Bayelsa State. However, the recent incidents of political violence have shaken our confidence and created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

“We strongly condemn any form of violence, intimidation, and hate speech in the run-up to the upcoming November 11, 2023, governorship election.

“We also implore law enforcement agencies to investigate the recent violence in Nembe community thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice. Justice must be served to ensure that such incidents do not recur, and that those who resort to violence are held accountable for their actions.

“As members of the Bayelsa Mandate Forum, we are committed to contributing positively to the development of our state.

“We look forward to an election process that is peaceful, transparent, and reflective of the will of the people. We urge all political parties and their candidates to put the interests of the people of Bayelsa State first and work together to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for all.”