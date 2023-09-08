From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, Mr Tolani Alausa has placed Policemen in the state on red alert.

Alausa who had a meeting with Divisional Police Officers, tactical commanders and other operatives announced a rejig of the security architecture to confront the security challenges associated with the Ember months.

He therefore directed that the Command would step up its patrol as well as raid flash points to ensure there is no hiding place for criminals.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO), SP Asinim Buswat urged members of the public to assist the Police with information that would help it fight crime in Bayelsa state.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Tolani Alausa has charged Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders, and other operatives to constantly Raid flash spots, and criminal hideouts, intensify surveillance and patrols in the nooks and crannies of the State, and be on alert at all times.

“The Commissioner reaffirms that Policemen under his watch are determined and committed to ensuring public safety and reducing crime to the barest minimum in the State.

“The Command appreciates the support of members of the Public in assisting the Police with useful information about the activities of criminals in their communities.”