– Bank Manager regains freedom

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Commissioner of Police, CP Romokere Ibani has ordered a beef -up of security around Police formations in Bayelsa following an attack on Ogbia Division Police headquarters by gunmen.

The attack which was said to have jolted the Police hierarchy and the security apparatus in the state informed the far-reaching step-up of security surveillance across the state to forestall any such attack again.

Though the gunmen were repelled by the gallant Police operatives on duty, the Police leadership has decided not to take chances by ensuring adequate security is provided for Police formations.

As part of the security measures, the stop and search teams have been directed to intensify operations while the anti-kidnapping, anti-cultism squads and the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo have been ordered to also step-up their patrols.

Also, the Marine Police and other security agencies have been intimated of the development so as to increase visibility in the water ways.

Meanwhile the manager of a new generation bank kidnapped recently in Yenagoa, Mrs Nneka Enuka UgoAnochie has regained her freedom.

Her abduction in broad daylight in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital had thrown residents of Yenagoa into fear.

Investigations revealed that the kidnappers had initially demanded 200 Million from the family to set her free. However, they were said to have reduced the ransom before she was released on Tuesday.

The Bayelsa State Police Command and the family have declined comments on her release.