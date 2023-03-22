From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group Southern Ijaw Frontier Force(SIFF) has mocked former governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon for losing his ward to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded House of Assembly election.

Lyon who had won the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa but had his victory annulled by the Supreme Court over disqualification of his running mate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi= Eremienyo, is gunning to contest the APC governorship primaries slated for April.

The PDP candidate and incumbent lawmaker, Igadiwei Macdonald had polled 846 votes in Lyon’s ward to defeat APC candidate, Ben Selekaye Victor who polled 759 votes, though the latter eventually won the election with 5, 230 votes as against the former who polled 5,114 votes.

According to the secretary of SIFF, Chief Willabo Tebeolutu APC performance was due to the lackadaisical attitude of Lyon to the success of the APC.

He described the result as embarrassing noting that the poor run of results of APC in Southern Ijaw is an indication of Lyon’s incapacity to deliver.

“The APC polled 759 votes at Ward 4, Southern Ijaw Constituency 4 while the PDP won with 846 votes, beating David Lyon for the second time,” he said.