Few days after his appointment as a member of Nigeria biggest Sports committee, The Nigeria Olympic Committee, Mr. Baye Osagie Sylvester has been drafted into Nigeria most developing Sports Federations, the Rugby Federation.

The Edo born sports technocrat who is based in the United Kingdom over the years have shown much anticipation in grassroots sports development over the years.

He served as University of Benin Sports Public Relations Officer, before obtaining a masters degree on International Sports Management in one of the most prestigious Universities in England, Birmingham City University.

His inclusion to the Rugby federation is as a result of his vast knowledge of Rugby England and marketing strategies to develop the game.