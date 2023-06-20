From Magnus Eze, Enugu

President Bola Tinubu has been enjoined to direct review of the mandates of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and other antigraft agencies.

A rights group, Justice First Initiative (JFI), said this will refocus and make them carry out strictly, the jobs they were set out to do.

Executive Director of JFI, Uche Maduemesi in a statement alleged that many of these antigraft agencies had become an object of personal vendetta in the hands of some highly placed government officials and individuals, who used them to settle scores with business and political associates.

The group mentioned the case of the recently suspended Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as one deserving thorough investigation by the Government, at least, to show Nigerians and the world that it was committed to the fight against corruption.

According to JFI, the current administration has a chance to cleanse the Augean stable and restore the confidence of Nigerians in such institutions.

In fact, the group said that Bawa’s suspension did not come as a surprise having been slammed with weighty allegations by former Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Matawale.

“The former Governor alleged that Mr Bawa made a demand of $2million on him to staunch investigations against the activities of the ex-governor while in office. Like in civilised climes, Bawa ought to have stepped aside to allow investigations to be carried out instead he was giving feeble defences which could not convince any discerning mind. It would be recalled that the suspended EFCC boss was fingered in some unwholesome dealings involving selling of seized oil-laden vessels in Port Harcourt while serving as the Zonal Chief of the Commission. Despite such weighty allegations against him, he was still appointed the chairman of EFCC by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Tinubu is now in a precarious position to prove to Nigerians that his administration means well and not to witch-hunt Mr Bawa. Less than 24hrs of the announcement of the suspension of Mr Bawa, the social media has been awash with a letter purportedly written by EFCC in 2020 and signed by the ousted EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as head of Lagos Operations, to the Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau requesting for the asset declarations of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as filled with the Bureau. Tinubu was being investigated by the Commission ostensibly by powers from above. Many interpretations are flying around already insinuating that the President was now hitting back at Mr Bawa. The process of the investigations and possible outcome would show if the postulations were right or otherwise,” JFI stated.