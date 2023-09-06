From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A group, Bauchi Women Coalition for Sustainable Peace and Viable Democratic Gains, has appealed to Bauchi State Governorship Election Tribunal to be just and fair in delivering its judgement on the last 18th March Governorship Election.

The women moved from Tashan Babiye, to Wunti, via Gidan Mai with placards that carried inscriptions such as “Justice for the common man,” “Injustice will destroy democracy,” “let Justice prevail,” “We must not allow bribery and corruption,” among others.

The Publicity Secretary of the group Fatima Umar said during peaceful protest held in on Tuesday that their group is a non- partisan non-governmental organization in the state.

“As people of the State awaits the verdict, we came out to appeal to the Tribunal to ensure that justice and fairness take centre stage as they deliver judgement in the ongoing case,” Umar said

“Even though the tribunal is yet to fix the day they will deliver their judgement , since all facts are before the tribunal we expect them to be fair and ensure that the true wishes of the people is delivered

“This is not the first time we are doing this, we did it during during the 2019 Governorship Election Tribunal between Bala Mohammed and Mohammed. Abdullahi Abubakar, our group marched on the streets and called on the then election Tribunal to be fair and just in giving judgement

“Today we are doing same as part of our advocacy for fairness and justice, because judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“The electorate in Bauchi state are fasting and praying to Allah to guide the Judges to be fair and Just in their judgement

“We are here to appeal to the judiciary to ensure that justice prevails as they deliver judgement in the Governorship petition before the Election Tribunal

“The People of Bauchi State voted for a candidate of their choice, and their votes must count”

The women group appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing Lateef Fagbemi SAN, as Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

“The minister has distinguished himself as a lawyer and legal personality of great repute,” Umar said on behalf of the group.

“With his appointment, Nigerians can rest assured that the judiciary will indeed be the last hope of the common man.

“The people of Bauchi State remain confident that this time around, it will not be business as usual because the lives of citizens are involved”

The women also commended Tinubu for appointing two illustrious sons of the State as Ministers and a Special Adviser.

“May their tenure and experience be beneficial to the nation at large and exclusive of women in Activities, and their Development programme,” the spokesman of the women group said. .