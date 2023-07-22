From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has dismissed six traditional ruler for being partisan in the 2023 General Election.

Among those removed is the brother of one of the Emirs who incurred the wrath of the government for allegedly working against the political interest of the government in the General elections.

They are from Two Emirate Councils of Bauchi and Katagum the two leading Emirates in the state.

The Emir of Bauchi is the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers while that of Katagum is the Deputy Chairman.

“The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of Six traditional rulers in Bauchi and Katagum Emirate ” a statement to that effect dated 20th July, 2023, disclosed.h

The statement signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Nasiru Ibrahim Dewu on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, said those affected include, Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami, District Head of Udubo, Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar, District Head of Azare, Umar Omar, Village Head of Gadiya, and Umar Bani, Village Head of Tarmasuwa all in Katagum Emirate Council.

Also dismissed from Bauchi Emirate Council are: Bello Suleman, Village Head of Beni and Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara, Village Head of Badara.

The statement therefore directed the affected traditional rulers to handover to their Secretaries while the Emirate Councils are to appoint overseeing officers pending the appointment of substantive officers by the Commission.

The statement explained that they were dismissed based on “involvement in Partisan Politics, Misconduct, Illegal Forest Reserve Encroachment/Falling of trees, Misappropriation of Public Funds and Insubordination, which is contrary to the Public Service Rules.