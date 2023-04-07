From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police (CP), Alhassan Aminu has assured Christian faithful and their well wishers of a peaceful Easter Celebration

In a press statement signed by the State Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Aminu assured residents of the State of the command’s readiness to protect the lives and property of citizens, before, during, and after the celebrations.

“The Command in conjunction with other sister security agencies and all relevant stakeholders will do everything within its power to ensure the serenity of the period,” the statement said.

“To this effect, the CP has ordered the deployment of adequate personnel comprising the conventional police and tactical teams of the Command as well as necessary logistics to ensure water-tight security at all strategic locations across the State.

“Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under the strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to all officers deployed to be civil but firm in the discharge of their functions.

“The CP, wishes the general public a Happy Easter celebration and calls on the People of the State to use this period for sober reflection and offer prayers for the Peace, Progress and Unity of the State and the Nation at large.

“While felicitating with members of the public as the Christendom commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Commissioner of Police is hereby calling on religious leaders, worshipers and residents of the State to cooperate with the police and other security agencies, as adequate and comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to guarantee a hitch-free celebration”

The statement said, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Heads of Departments and Divisional Police Officers to ventilate the state with overt and covert security deployments to safeguard lives and properties, provide security coverage to all worship and recreational centres and conduct raids on identified trouble spots.

It stated that all the police divisions of the Command had been charged to emplace adequate measures in their neighbourhood policing beats.

“Consequently, high visibility policing will be maintained before, during, and after the celebration; as police patrol vehicles have been strategically deployed on our highways and undercover operatives and foot patrol policemen have also been mobilized to cover every nook and cranny,” it stated.

“He, however, stated that in case of any distress before, during and after the celebration, members of the public should visit any of the police stations nearest to them and can also make a complaint through the police Rescue Me Apps or call emergency numbers: 08151849417, 09053872273”