From Paul Orude Bauchi

A senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party,.SDP Bauchi North Senatorial district n the 2023 general election, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba ‘IMBA’ has decamped to the All Progressives Congress APC.

Baba, former member of the House of Representatives, Katagum federal constituency, announced his resignation from SDP in Katagum Local Government Area where he was simultaneously received by APC Chairman of Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa ward in Katagum Local Government Area, Malam Adamu Abubakar.

He represented Katagum federal constituency in the House between 2015 – 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but later had problems with the party and left it.

Addressing journalists at the weekend shortly after declaring for the APC, IMBA said that he was returning to APC to reinvigorate it for the betterment of Nigeria.

“The main reason for my coming back into the APC is to partake in ratifying some of its identified anomalies while placing it on a sound footing ahead.” he said.

“Some APC members in Bauchi have different reasons for leaving the party, some were annoyed by acts of omission, especially during and after the party primaries.

“This was the major reason some of us decided to stage a come back into the APC in order to revive the party.”

Baba observed that the majority of politicians in the state have up to date had their hearts with the APC as attested to with their clamour to the party prior to the 2015 polls, stressing that those regrouping for a stage-back may have some vital roles to play in the party.

He expressed confidence that APC would continue to expand from strength to strength now that some hitherto aggrieved members were understanding the anger of other members of the party.

“By God’s grace we would nurture the party to an enviable position among its peers,” he said.

He opined that APC put its house in order, and called on members to put behind their narrow-minded interests and forge ahead for the betterment of all.

Baba revealed that himself and thousands of his supporters within the Bauchi North senatorial district and even beyond are now with the APC, and congratulated members for the party’s victory at the February 25 presidential election, as well as all other elective offices in the country.

Earlier receiving the decampee back into the APC, the Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa chairman of the party, Malam Adamu Abubakar congratulated the decampees, especially the former national lawmaker for coming back into his original party.

Adamu expressed delight that the coming back of Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba into the APC is a booster to the party that would go along in streamlining its successes at all political frontiers in the state and the country at large.