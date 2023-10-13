From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Political appointees and top civil servants in Bauchi State have hailed the proposed plan by the Governor Bala Mohammed to recruit 20,000 youths to become security watch dogs.

This was contained in Draft Communique issued at the end of a Three-Day Retreat, 11th – 13th October, 2023, with the theme: “My Bauchi Project: Successes and Lessons of the First Term and the Way Forward,” made available to journalists on Friday.

This political appointees, who include newly appointed Commissioners, Special Advisers, Caretaker Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Permanent Secretaries, suggested that the recruited youth should form the nucleus of the proposed Kaura Security Model.

“The doggedness and steadfastness of His Excellency, the Governor in the protection of lives and property of the citizens of the state was acknowledged and commended,” the communique, which read in part, stated.

“However, in order to sustain the momentum, greater collaboration is required between State government, security agencies, community leaders and the generality of the people of the State. This is because security is everybody’s business should be pursued vigorously”

The three-day retreat was approved by the Governor and coordinated by the Offices of the Head of Civil Service and the Secretary to the State Government.

The participants observed that since the unveiling of roadmap My Bauchi Project during the first term, there had been monumental achievements recorded in the last four years of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed.

They commended the governor for his visionary leadership and the political will to convoke this retreat that unveiled the Second Term Blueprint on the “My Bauchi Project” and the opportunity availed them to thoroughly discuss and build on the successes of the First Term and the lessons learnt, to chart the way forward for the second term.

“We acknowledge the indefatigable organizers of the retreat, namely; the Office of the Head of Civil Service and that of the Secretary to the State Government,” the communique stated.

“Finally, we thank the Chairman of the Retreat, Prof. Usman Bugaje, the knowledgeable Resource Persons and discussants for raising our awareness and zeal to pursue the mission and vision of His Excellency, the Governor for a GREATER BAUCHI of our dream.

“We also appreciate the presence of the heads of the three arms of Government, Security Agencies, Anti-graft Agencies and our Royal Fathers for gracing the occasion. This indeed underscores the much needed synergy and inclusivity”