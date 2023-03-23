Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and political thugs, recovering firearms from the miscreants during the governorship and house assembly election.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Aminu Alhassan, said: “Police operatives arrested some political thugs who caused violence during the election.

Sophisticated weapons were recovered from the hoodlums in their hideouts. Armed robbery suspects were arrested within Bauchi metropolis. The suspects confessed to have carried out their illegal operations.

“Suspected kidnappers were arrested after foiled an attempted kidnap.

Police recovered 23 firearms from miscreants during arms mop-up across the state before the March18, 2023 polls.

“We also recovered another set of arms and ammunition like 18 magazines, 87 rounds of live ammunition, 22 rounds of live 7 x 62.51mm NATO ammunition, 58round of live 7 x62.39mm, seven 9 mm live ammunition, four machetes, one knife and three military camouflage uniforms. We raided all the hideouts of the hoodlums.”

He appreciated the officers the way they conducted themselves during, before and after the elections: “I am impressed on how they applied professionalism and imbibed community policing throughout the election.

“Youths should stay away from any violence. We want peace in the state. We have redeployed our operatives to all the flash points to ensure peace.