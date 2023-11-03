From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi Police encountered has killed one suspected kidnapper and rescued six victims,including a 17yrs old girl from the kidnappers’ den.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),

Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a press release issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, on Friday.

“On 01/11/2023 at about 1630hrs a combined team of Policemen in a joint operation with JTF and local hunters drafted to Toro, Tilden Fulani Division acted on intelligence and raided two identified suspected kidnappers’ enclaves in both Angwari and Saya Mountains in the area,” Wakil, a Superintendent of Police (SP) stated.

“The joint operational team engaged the kidnappers in a gun dwell which forced the armed hoodlums to scamper in disarray with possible serious bullet wounds.

“More so, one Rashida Hamisu ‘f’ aged 17yrs, and five (5) other kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.

“One of the hoodlums was neutralized in the process.

“The rescued victims were taken to Toro General Hospital for medical attention after which they were reunited with their family members. At the moment, efforts are on top gear to hunt down the hoodlums. An investigation is ongoing”

According to the release, a stolen vehicle was recovered on October 30, in another operation.

“Information at the Command disposal indicated that some group of hoodlums numbering about three attacked a driver attached to Standard Organization of Nigeria, (SON) around New GRA Bauchi and ran away with a white Toyota Hilux Bus, “Wakil disclosed.

“On receiving the information, the team of detectives led by CSP Makama Magaji, Officer in charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), the team intercepted the Toyota Bus around the Maiduguri bypass.” Wakil stated.

“The suspected thieves are alleged to be heading out of the state vehicle to an unknown destination.

“However, on sighting the Police, the hoodlums took to their heels.

“Subsequently, during an interview with the driver “Sani Ahmed”, he disclosed that on the same date at about 2033hrs, he came back from official duty in Azare, Katagum LGA, Bauchi, to Bauchi town where he went to drop one of his co-workers, Mohammed Mohammed at his residence situated at new GRA, Bauchi metropolis.

“While on his way back, the driver stopped to buy Akara (Kosai) along the GRA road, some unknown gunmen armed with pistols entered the bus and asked him to drive the bus but he refused, therefore, they threatened him with a pistol. Terrified, he drove the car to the bypass road and he was rescued by the Police. Efforts have been made to trace and arrest the culprits on the run”

The PPRO disclosed that one of the success stories of the efforts of officers and men of the command was busting a robbery gang.

“On 13/10/2023 at about 1930hrs one Usman Mohammad ‘m’ aged 38yrs of Gorondo village via Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi State, reported at the Divisional headquarters Kirfi that on the same date at about 1540hrs, one Yakubu Adamu ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Kumbi village via Alkaleri LGA, armed with a shape knife attacked his younger brother, named Yayaji Abubakar ‘m’ aged 25yrs of the same address where he robbed him of his red Bajaj motorcycle with registration number; 526-OG the value of which is yet to be ascertained,” the release disclosed.

“The suspect used a knife to stab him severely, as a result, he sustained serious injuries on his stomach and hands respectively.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives swiftly swung into action and moved the victim to General Hospital Alkaleri, subsequently, he was certified dead by a medical doctor. Meanwhile, the perpetrator has been arrested. He is responding to police interrogations. During interrogation, the defendant confessed to having committed the offense and further revealed that he started the act of stealing a motorcycle in the year 2020 when he criminally and conspired with one Auwalu of the same address and stole a Bajaj motorcycle red in colour and sold it at the rate of seventy-thousand naira (N70, 000) and share the proceed of crime among themselves. An investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court.”

The PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Muhammad has assured citizens of the state of the Command’s endless efforts and commitment toward ensuring and maintaining a conducive atmosphere in the State.

“Additionally, members of the public are advised to adopt the saying; “when you see something say something” to achieve a crime-free State.” he stated.