From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has denied reports of an attack on the residence of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the police described the viral video making the rounds on social media as “entirely fake.”

The statement went on to say that the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, has ordered a discreet investigation to determine the origin of the video and to ensure that the person responsible for creating and sharing the video faces the full wrath of the law.

The police emphasized that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman in Bauchi, and urged the general public not to panic or be misled by the fake video and its malicious content.

Wakil, the Superintendent of Police who signed the statement, stressed the negative impacts of disinformation on public peace and security, particularly in the post-election period. The police command reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Bauchi State, and warns that anyone caught spreading false information will be dealt with according to the law.

In the words of the police statement: “Once again, the Bauchi State Police Command reiterates that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman in Bauchi. As such, the general public is hereby urged not to panic, while also disregarding the fake video and its malicious content.”