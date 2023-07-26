Commends professionalism of officers and men in smoking out criminals

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Auwal Musa Muhammad has warned criminals to steer clear of the state as the command was battle ready to deal with them and make the state safe for all residents

Muhammad made the disclosure during a press briefing held at his office in Bauchi while parading suspected kidnappers and bandits who had been terrorizing the state.

“The Command warned thugs also known as SARA-SUKA and any other disgruntled elements intending to cause any form of violence or disturbance of public peace to have a rethink or desist as we are fully prepared and battle ready to deal with them decisively to ensure safety and security in the State,” he said.

The CP commended his officers and men for their efforts and excellent professionalism displayed while discharging their statutory duties.

He also poured encomiums on his management team describing them as “resolute, sincere and hardworking”

He said the combined efforts of the management and officers and men have resulted in apprehending suspected criminals in the state and milestones achieved so far.

The CP said a robust and healthy relationship and partnership at all levels with members of the public and all relevant sister security agencies and atakeholders in the community criminals would give no space for criminals to operate in the state

“I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetekun, Phd, NPM, for Community-based and Intelligence-led policing which is yielding fruitful results in addressing contemporary security challenges in our country,” he stated

“It is worthy to note that the security concerns in our society have assumed alarming dimensions ranging from kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, thugs and thuggery, gender-based violence and the like.

“This necessitates a review of our modus operandi to contain the current security challenges bedevilling our dear state and the country in general.

“It, therefore, requires deploying all assets including kinetic and non-kinetics at our disposal in the quest to curtail criminal activities in the state.

“It is almost impossible to have a crime-free state in a particular society, but I will assure you with great certainty that as part of our crusades’ commitment to devastate all forms of criminal activities in the state.

“The Command has sustained its operations acted on actionable intelligence and continually emplace strategies that are potent enough to deal with the emerging trends of crime and criminality which resulted in tremendous achievements within the month under review”

He revealed that there have been some achievements since he resumed office with the gallant efforts of his officers and men working in partnership with the police and sister agencies yielding results

“In a fresh operation to confront banditry/kidnapping in Ningi LGA and other areas in Bauchi State, the command has recorded unprecedented successes in its different daring operations across the state aimed at dislodging the remnant of kidnappers/bandits enclaves,” he disclosed.