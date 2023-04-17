From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Mr Alhassan Aminu, has ordered a full investigation into the communal clash that claimed the life of one person and led to the wanton destruction of property in Sang village of Bogoro Local Government Area of the state.

A 70-year-old man was killed, several injured and houses were set ablaze in the clash which emanated from the coronation of the Hamlet Head of Sang.

According to a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the CP has directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bogoro to launch an investigation into the cause of the crisis.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the DPO to commence a discreet investigation in earnest to unravel the circumstances that led to this turmoil”, the statement added

“Furthermore, concerted efforts have been intensified in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full wrath of the law.

“Further development will be communicated as the investigation unfold”

The Commissioner appealed for calm, saying normalcy is been restored in the affected area.

The statement said that on April 15, the command received a distress call at about 7 in the evening on the crisis in the Bogoro area.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro L for GA emanated from the coronation of the Hamlet Head of Sang,” it stated.

“Some irate youth with different functions protested against the coronation.

“Consequently, this resulted in an attack on innocent citizens, as the irate youths set 64 houses, three motorcycles and Properties worth millions of naira ablaze.

One person by the name of Apollos Danlami 70 years was killed in the incident while a certain

Naemiya Bature 65 years of and some other people were injured in the fracas.

“The Command deployed Police operatives comprising Tactical teams,(RRS)Rapid Response Squad and Operation Restore Peace swiftly responded to the distress call and their effort brought the situation under control.

“The area is relatively peaceful for now, and security measures have been reinforced in and around Bogoro LGA as the safety of the citizens remains the highest priority of the Command while a work round-the-clock to keep harm at bay.

“Also, visibility Patrol is ongoing to keep maintain public peace and order.”