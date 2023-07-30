From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspected motorcycle snatchers.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a press release.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said the two suspects, Mustapha Adam, 25 and Jafar Lawan, 31, specialised in beating unsuspecting commercial motorcyclists and carting away their motorcycles.

He said the Command detectives acted on credible intelligence and arrested the suspects on Thursday, July 27.

He said at about 2030 hours, Adam of Anguwan Mahaukata and Lawan of Gudun Hausawa area, Bauchi disguised as passengers and boarded a commercial motorcycle ridden by one Kabiru Muhammadu, 30, old of Magaji Quarters area Bauchi at the Central Market to Old Airport area.

“On reaching Wikki oil axis, they brought out a trailer-wheel spanner and hit him on his head which he sustained a serious injury on his head and fell unconscious,” the release disclosed.

“On receipt of the report, the Command immediately drafted a team of detectives and swiftly rushed to the scene, evacuating the victim to Specialist Hospital Bauchi for medical attention on the other hand, the detectives trailed the culprits and they were apprehended before arriving at their safe heaven within Bauchi Metropolis.

“Preliminary Investigation revealed that the suspects are notorious and professional motorcycle snatchers within and outside of the State.

“During Interrogation, the suspects confessed to the allegation against them and sounded remorseful.

“Investigation is still on, after which the suspects would be profiled and charged to court for prosecution on the established Offences accordingly”

The suspects would be charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Causing Hurt and Armed Robber, he stated.