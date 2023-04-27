From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State has pledged its commitment to render more support to the European Union-funded youth-oriented capacity-building programmes in the state for a better and sustainable crime-free society.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honourable Manu Soro, made the assurance at a Youth Summit, held at Command Guest House, Bauchi, on Thursday, organised by International Alert in partnership with Taimoko Community Development Initiative, with support from the EU.

Soro, who was represented by Lawal Mohammed at the Summit, with the theme Strengthening Youth Public Policy Making Skills, opined that youth participation contributes immensely to positive youth development in any society.

He assured that the administration would continue to champion youth-related programs with the aim of placing the youth on the path of career development, entrepreneurship, skills acquisition and direct employment through various initiatives.

He said his ministry recently launched the first legislation of the State chapter of the Nigeria Youth Parliament to nurture youth into future leaders with adequate capacity.

“This development will no doubt build the capacity for potential Youth leaders in their targeted communities and expose them to discuss various local and National issues that directly relate to their plight and aspirations,” he said.

“It is evident that the segment of youth who are supported to participate in decision rational making are more likely to have increased confidence and self-belief where they can exercise meaningful career choices and that will equally expose them to have greater involvement and responsibilities in the future.

“The Ministry in collaboration with the state assembly has recently spearheaded the inauguration of the Youth Parliament.

“The mock parliament is an avenue to enable young people in the country to express their views, engage in public debate, and participate in the Democratic process of their domain.”

The Commissioner commended the efforts of the EU, International Alert and other stakeholders that have organised the summit.

He expressed the desire of the state government to key into any suitable programmes by rendering the necessary support for the progress of this state and the country at large.

Earlier, the North East Programme Manager of International Alert, Mary Hwyere, explained that the Youth Summit was organised to enhance the participation of youth in the prevention, mitigation and management of the crisis.

Hwyere said another objective of the Youth Summit was to increase youth access to decision-making on local development and economic empowerment initiatives.

She said International Alert project implementation in collaboration and full funding from the EU in Bauchi and Yobe States, had initiated various projects, including the summit to strengthen youth engagement and advocacy.

She hoped the summit would increase the access of the youth to policies and decision-making processes that can enhance their contributions to national development.

In her goodwill message, Mrs Ngozi Felix, EU delegation to Nigeria and West Africa, said her organisation was delighted to partner with International Alert, Taimoko Community Development Initiative and the governments of Bauchi and Yobe States.

Felix said the EU was interested in building the capacities of Nigerian youths and supporting stakeholders to engage youth across different thematic areas because the world is home to young people over one billion.

Also speaking, the village head of Dan Iya ward in Bauchi, Suleiman Ahmed Bashir, observed that there had been relative peace in the state because of the numerous engagement of the youth by International Alert.

“We no longer record the high prevalence of violence because of the knowledge, training and deliberations that have been going on since the coming of International Alert and Taimoko Community Development Initiative,” he said.

The traditional rulers hoped the project, billed to wind up by June 2023, would be extended saying through collaborations with religious and traditional rulers, the involvement of youth through the EU-funded NGOs have led to relative peace and stability.

Chairman of Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, Alhaji Dala Mala, who was represented by Baba Ibrahim Maina, commended the EU for funding the projects in the state saying most of their youths have benefitted from them, calling for extension.

On his own part, the Chairman of the Young Parliamentary Forum, Jamilu Dahiru, who was represented by Aminu Kurara, commended the EU for funding the youth projects in the two states.

Dahiru, who stressed that youth are the backbone of every society that needs to be carried along to ensure peace and development, assured that youth in the state would continue to collaborate with International Alert and other well-meaning organisations to build the capacities of young people.