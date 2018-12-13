Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has honoured the wife of Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Barr. Aisha Abubakar, former Bauchi State governor, Mallam Isah Yuguda, emirs and other personalities in the state.

They received the award in Bauchi at the Bauchi State Police Command’s annual Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Week held in Bauchi, on Wednesday.

Mallam Yuguda was also awarded with the Award of Peace Builder and Achiever.

Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk II, Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Sulaiman, Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Muhammadu Wabi, Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya and Emir of Dass, Alhaji Othman Bilyaminu Othman were also conferred with Peace Ambassadors award by the PCRC.

A renown businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Garba Mohammed Noma was also made a Peace Ambassador by the PCRC while Engineer Habu Mamman, the Sole Administrator of Yankari Game Reserve/Sumu Wild Life Park and the Special Assistant to Governor Mohammed Abubakar on Political Organisations, Isa Habu Yusuf were given Awards of Honour.

In her goodwill message, the governor’s wife, Barr. Aisha Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, expressed her gratitude for the award saying that, the award has given her more courage to do more for the welfare of people of Bauchi State.

She disclosed that she had so far secured the release of 105 inmates, trained them in various skills and empowered them to develop the skills they have acquired.

Speaking on behalf of the award recipients, Alhaji Garba Mohammed Noma commended PCRC for recognising their contributions to the maintenance of peace in the state.