From Paul Orude Bauchi

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),

Bauchi State Command, has seize a total of 1,289.153 kilograms of different classes of drugs.

The State Commander, Ali Aminu who disclosed batbanpress briefing, said the illicit drugs were seized within the last eight months by the command.

Aminu revealed that officers and men of the command were able to arrest 372 drug offenders within the period under review.

He said the command successfully prosecuted and convicted 103 suspects while 31 other cases were still pending in Court.

He said no fewer than 73 drug users had been counselled and rehabilitated, majority of them through brief preventions.

The disclosure was made by the Commander while addressing Journalists in his office at the Command Headquarters, Bauchi on Monday.

“It is also worthy of note to mention that the Command discovered and harvested Cannabis farm at Digare, Alkaleri LGA of the State in conjunction with 33Artillery Nigerian Army,” the commander disclosed.

“Also in Dafa Tuwo Village, Darazo LGA, Tsangayar Njeri, Ningi LGA and another Cannabis farm at Giade town, Giade LGA.”

Aminu, who assumed duty as the substantive Commander of NDLEA, Bauchi State Command in August 4th, 2022, spoke on the commemoration of the 2023

International Day Against Drug/Substance Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking which which holds June 26 annually.

“Today, it is no longer news that the world is under seige by the menace of illicit substance abuse and trafficking. Nigeria is no exception,” he said

“This year’s theme “People First; Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen

Prevention” is in furtherance of the whole-of-society approach to taming the drug scourge.”

He then advised Nigerians to stop stigmatisation saying it is discouraging drug addicts from seeking treatment.

Aminu opined that stigmatisation has serious negative socio-economic repercussions for addicts and their families.

“Stigmatization and discrimination make recovery and reintegration difficult for dug-dependent users who submit themselves to treatment,” the Commander said

“And the prevalence of such an attitude is counterproductive to the effort, time and resources invested by government, institutions, and stakeholders working to contain the drug problem.

“This year’s theme is especially pertinent to Nigerian situation at the moment.

“I advise the society to shun stigmatization that discourages drug addicts from seeking treatment, a development that has serious socio-economic percussions for individuals and their families.”

Acc”The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is the lead Agency in the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA). However, the Agency cannot win this War alone.

“It is to all and sundry, individuals, State Government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Schools, Religious bodies and sister Security Agencies to enable us raise awareness and share information on the cancerous menace of the spectre of illicit substance abuse and trafficking to our persons, immediate environment and nation. As it is usually said if you are not infected, you are affected.”

Aminu appreciated the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) for repositioning the Agency and bringing in a new zeal into the personnel of the Agency to rededicate themselves to fighting the scourge of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

He also used the opportunity to appreciate Governor Bala Mohammed, for his keen interest and immense logistics support rendered to the State Command towards eradicating illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

“Indeed, the war is on and these purveyors of death and destruction are warned to steer clear of Bauchi State or be ready to face the wrath of the law,” The Commander declared.