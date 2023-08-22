From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A 24 year old housewife has been arrested by the police in Bauchi State for allegedly killing her four-day old step-son.

The suspect, Furera Abubakar who hailed from Bantu village in Ningi Local Government area of Bauchi State, allegedly kill in the infant with insecticide liquid (Gramalin)

According to Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO,) the baby was murdered by Ferera on August 19, 2023, before the naming ceremony.

“The incident was reported at the Ningi divisional police headquarters on August, 19, 2023,” Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said.

The PPRO said that the murdered baby was born on August, 15, 2023.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife to the nursing mother (victim’s mother),” he said.

“The suspect entered the co-wife’s room with insecticide liquid (Gramalin) and applied it to the unhealed baby’s umbilical cord.

“The liquid which was suspected to be corrosively affected, and led to the deterioration of the baby’s health eventually led to his death

“The investigation is discreetly ongoing, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged in court accordingly”