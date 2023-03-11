by David

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi APC candidate for Governor Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd) has reacted to the attack that occurred in Duguri, the hometown of Governor Bala Mohammed.

The campaign trail of the former Chief of Air Staff has produced bloody clashes in Akuyam, Toro and, recently, Duguri between his supporters and supporters of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leading to loss of lives.

The two parties have been trading blame with each accusing the other of being behind the violence.

Speaking with some select journalists in his residence in Bauchi on the recent incident in Duguri, Abubakar said anyone accusing his team of killing is out of his mind.

He was concerned that the incident in the governor’s hometown was being misrepresented.

“For the first time in the history of politics in Bauchi state, we are seeing thuggery taking full control of the activities of those who are entrusted with providing security to the citizens,” he stated

“I want to say that, I have been in the security sector for 42 years and I left Bauchi as a young boy of 19 years to go and join the NAF to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians and to also ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria and its national sovereignty is not undermined by any forces.

“By the special grace of God, I finished my services after 42 years and I am back home now to Bauchi

“I want you to take note of this information. For somebody who has been in the security sector, who has been at the forefront of ensuring that the lives of Nigerians are protected, their property is protected, for anybody to allege that my team will be going out to kill anybody, I think that person must be out if his or her mind”

Abubakar explained that his campaign team has toured all the 20 LGAs in the state.

“Wherever I go, I urged my supporters not to shed anybody’s blood, it is there for everybody to see and I challenge the Governor to show me just one clip where he told his people not to shed anyone’s blood or take the life of any person

“I am a 3-Star retired General, so I know what it means to really protect the lives and properties of the people, so, I have made it abundantly clear severally that the politics we here in Bauchi is to build but not to destroy, so, we have urged our supporters as I said repeatedly, you can go online and see it.

“I have never urged and will never urge anybody to shed the blood of another person because of politics. We are in the 21st Century which is a Knowledge driven century, this barbaric attitude does not fit this century. What we want His Excellency and the PDP to do is to persuade the electorate, persuade them that they should vote for their political party, not to think that by introducing people, they are going to coerce everybody into surrendering because they have seen very clearly now that they will lose the election, the people of Bauchi State have substantially spoken that the PDP has failed, what we want the Governor to tell the people of the state rather than sending thugs to fire at us is to explain to the people why he is not paying salaries, that is what the people of Bauchi State want to hear, the people of the state want to hear why there are 1.4 out of school children, the people of Bauchi are more interested in him giving them explanations as to why the attendance in both primary and secondary schools are abysmally low, the net attendance in the state is 29.9 per cent while the national average is 68.7. The people of Bauchi State will be more interested in hearing the PDP government explaining to them why those that have left service are not paid pensions, why some people are collecting salaries and some are not collecting, why payment of salaries is contracted to consultants, these are the fundamental issues that people want to be addressed. This diversionary technique of sending thugs to attack us and then coming out again to blame us will not make the people really lose focus on the main issue.”