From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural Association, has urged all Fulani pastoralists in Bauchi State to vote for state Governor Bala Mohammed in the upcoming governorship election in the state scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

The National Secretary of the Association, Saleh Alhassan, in a statement, on Wednesday, explained that the endorsement became necessary following the significant achievements of Senator Mohammed in his first term as governor of the State and the need to consolidate the achievements.

Alhassan said the governor has left no one in doubt of his desire to transform the state, by ensuring prosperity in both human and capital development, hence the need for his return to the office to continue the good works.

He said: “My appeal to the people of Bauchi state particularly my Fulbe Pastoralists brothers is to allow Senator Bala Mohammed, to complete the task he started, by ensuring his administration is better equipped and prepared to continue to manage unforeseen future challenges in terms of technical know-how and availability of requisite infrastructure.

“People of Bauchi are prepared to hand him a second mandate with the sincere conviction that all the laudable projects started by his administration will be completed, and more impactful policies, programmes and projects will be implemented in the second tenure.”

The Fulani Pastoralists leader, however, added that Governor Bala Mohammed’s massive revolution in infrastructure and other comprehensive strides in agriculture and economic improvements, education and skills acquisition drives, transportation and electrification projects and several interventions against poverty are evident in the nooks and crannies of the State.

“There is no doubt that he has broken the mould of political leadership in terms of the socio-economic, infrastructural and political development of the state. Anyone who was last in Bauchi State a few years ago and returns may not navigate his way because of the amazing metamorphosis the state has undergone.

“Seeing what has been achieved in the State, I can proudly say that the voters did not make mistake by trusting Bala Mohammed to lead them. Bauchi is indeed in safe hands and there is no need for a change of leadership. The people of Bauchi State are now proud to showcase their Governor as a great manager of human and material resources who has displayed an unprecedented political will to lead from the front and ensure the provision of the wherewithal to lift the State to greater heights.

“The Governor has so far recorded more than 300 completed and ongoing giant projects that excelled him to the admiration of even his most uncharitable critics. He has become a reference point and a manual in top-notch management in Nigeria,” he noted.