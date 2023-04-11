From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State government has threatened to take decisive action against any cleric using inciting statements in the name of religious preaching.

The Secretary to the State Government Barrister Ibrahim Kashim sounded the warning after a meeting with Heads of Security Agencies at Government House Bauchi.

Kashim expressed displeasure with the mode of preaching by some Bauchi-based clerics.

The SSG warned that the state government would no longer tolerate such messages aimed at causing conflict and disunity among different sects.

According to him, religion is a sensitive issue hence the move by the government to ensure preachers respect the views of one another to guarantee peaceful coexistence.

On the issue of Sara Suka, the SSG noted that security operatives were directed to penalise the perpetrators in view of the incessant violent attacks being carried out by the notorious youth in most parts of the State Capital.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Police Aminu Alhassan said the police and other security operatives would intensify operations in all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure adequate security of lives and property.