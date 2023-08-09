From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has terminated the appointment of Ibrahim Garba, Chief Secretarial Assistant attached to the state pension board.

The Commission approved the termination in a sitting during its 17th plenary session held on August 1 at its Conference Hall.

Garba was found wanting for serious misconduct for involving himself in a salary/pension scam.

“His action has violated Public Service Rule (PSR) 0327(XI) that deals with the issues of financial embezzlement,” Saleh Umar, Information Officer, for the Commission disclosed.

According to the release, the Disciplinary Committee of the state pension board had found Garba guilty of swapping the account number of one Audu Mohammed, now deceased, with his own account number which facilitated the change of pay point after the relatives of the deceased reported his death.

“Thereafter Ibrahim Garba received an illegal pension for Fifty Five (55) months of N54,871.26 each month for Four (4) Years Seven Months which amounted to N3,017,919.30 which shall be recovered from his benefit,” it stated.

“The Chairman of the Commission Alh. Abubakar Usman Madakin Bunun Bauchi, who presided over the session called on the Workers in the state to be God-fearing in the discharge of their duties.

“He said the Public Service Rule (PSR) must be observed and adhered to as a guide.

“He warned that it will be applied where necessary to sanitize the system so that the service would be run transparently.

“The Chairman assured the Civil Servants in the state that no worker will be victimized but the Commission should not fold its hands while bad eggs are spoiling and sabotaging the service despite the Government’s effort in attending to issues concerning the progress and development of the state.”